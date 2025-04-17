The Xbox Spring Sale is live

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Xbox's Spring Sale is live, with big discounts on old and new classics and plenty of forgotten gems. But the deals aren't limited to Xbox console games; there's plenty on tap for PC, too. (You can filter by platform under the "Play with" option in the sidebar.)

Some of the standouts in the Xbox sale include 75 percent off Red Dead Redemption 2 (a mere $15 for the 2018 masterpiece), Elden Ring ($36) and 20 percent off Baldur's Gate 3 ($56). Also available are Subnautica ($9.89), the feline adventure Stray ($18) and Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition ($40).

If you're one of the two gamers who don't already own it, you can even snag Grand Theft Auto V for a mere $20. (Even if you have the 2013 mega-hit on another platform, this is the enhanced version for Xbox Series X/S.)

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Cuphead

A few more worth checking out include the Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course bundle ($18.89), Borderlands 3 ($6), Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition ($20) and the stealth sandbox Hitman World of Assassination ($28).

You can check out the entire Xbox Spring Sale for much more. It lasts until April 30, so you have time for a deep dive before it ends.