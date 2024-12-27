Xbox Cloud Gaming has had trouble loading games for the last 24 hours

If you've tried to use Xbox Cloud Streaming and experienced issues loading games or unexpected disconnects, you're not alone. Microsoft's game streaming services has been experiencing issues since Thursday and is still not totally back online 24 hours later.

Users on r/xcloud, the subreddit devoted to Xbox Cloud Gaming, have reported unusually long wait times to get a game to load, stretching a process that's supposed to be instantaneous into a 50 minute or longer wait. On Microsoft's status page, the company says "you may have trouble starting cloud games or be unexpectedly disconnected from a game after it begins."

Microsoft acknowledged that Xbox Cloud Gaming was having issues on Thursday, and followed-up today by saying that "users may see an incorrectly high wait time when attempting to launch a cloud gaming title," but that the company expects everyone to be able to connect faster than that. It's not clear if that means the issue is fixed, in the process of being resolved or what the problem was in the first place, but Engadget has contacted the company for information and will update if we learn more.

Xbox Cloud Gaming has experienced outages in the past, but any kind of hiccup with the service hits harder in light of Microsoft's "This is an Xbox" marketing push, which made the ability to stream Xbox games basically anywhere a core benefit of using the company's platform.