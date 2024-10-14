Xbox is hosting a partner showcase on October 17 at 1PM ET

Here's a little something to liven up the week in gamerland: Xbox is hosting a third-party games showcase on Thursday, October 17 at 1PM ET. A 4K, 60 fps stream will be available on YouTube in English with live subtitles in 16 other languages (Xbox will add subtitles for more languages after the fact). The Xbox channel will have versions of the show with audio description and American Sign Language (ASL). A British Sign Language version will be available on the Xbox On channel. You'll also be able to watch the stream in English and ASL on Twitch, as well as on, uh, LinkedIn.

The Partner Preview stream will run for around 25 minutes and it will include more than a dozen trailers from Xbox's partners. You'll get a look at the next Alan Wake 2 expansion (The Lake House), Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii gameplay and some bosses in a Soulslike called Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Xbox is also promising some new game reveals along with release date announcements. As you'd expect, many of these titles will be coming to Game Pass in one form or another.

Xbox is ending the year with a reasonably packed slate of first-party games, with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle yet to come. Still, it's always nice to see platform holders shine the spotlight on games from third-party publishers and developers.