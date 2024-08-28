Xbox's streaming app is coming to more Fire TV devices

The Xbox August update is here, bringing with it plenty of little tweaks and new features . Perhaps the biggest news is that the Xbox streaming app is coming to more Fire TV devices. This means that more people will be able to access the wonderful world of Xbox Cloud Gaming.

It was already available for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) and the Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen), but now it’s available for the previous iterations of those devices, alongside the Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen.) Expanding the availability of cloud-gaming is never a bad thing. There’s the usual caveat, however, as a Game Pass subscription is required here.

Xbox is also amping up Discord integration, which is welcome news. Xbox consoles will now deliver let people know when a friend is playing, chatting or streaming, making it easy to jump into a voice chat or watch that stream. This can all be done directly from the console, without having to use the Discord app on PC or mobile.

As indicated above, users can now watch Discord streams straight from Xbox consoles — or stream their gameplay directly to Discord — which is a nice add-on.

Xbox

The update will also let people customize downloads. This should allow users to only download what’s needed to actually play the game, saving crucial hard drive space. Somebody should get the Call of Duty team on the horn about this one.

Finally, there are additional controller customization options. Toggle hold is coming to the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the Xbox Adaptive Controller. When enabled, toggle sends a string of consecutive inputs just like old-school 'turbo' buttons, but without the need to keep that button depressed. That sounds like a great way to sail past “push this button a million times” minigames.

This update is rolling out now and should reach all users by the end of the week. It applies to the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.