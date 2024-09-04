You can finally fish in No Man's Sky

Worlds Part I, the No Man's Sky update that rolled out in July, made waters in the game more responsive to wind, depth and weather conditions. An artist drew fan art of their character fishing while perched on the wing of their boat after the update went out, which in turn inspired Hello Games to add a fishing mechanic to No Man's Sky. If you look at No Man's Sky communities online, you'll see a lot of people talk about wanting a fishing feature. Make sure to be on the lookout for the the game's latest update called Aquarius that's going out today if you're one of them.

You can either fish on your own or fish with friends if that would make it easier to wait for a bite. While you can sit, cast your line and wait for a catch on the shore, you can also fish in deep water from a personal platform. The developer says it's releasing a huge array of fish in the game, "from common minnows to wild alien catches," and some can only be caught using fishing pots that can bait and trap rare catches. And while you can fish to relax, you can also challenge yourself by completing the fishing logs and taking part in fishing expeditions that will send you on a quest to find the biggest catch of the day.

Finally, you can cook whatever you catch using new recipes that you can discover around the No Man's Sky universe. It sounds like Hello Games intends to expand the game's fishing mechanic, though, so we may get more equipment, competitions and species to catch in the future. For now, if you enjoy fishing mini-games like I do, you may want to grab some snacks and prepare for hours of virtual angling.