You can now get a yellow charging brick for $5 to match your Playdate’s cable

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As spotted by a Reddit user this weekend, Panic is now selling a macaroni yellow charging brick to go with the yellow cable that comes with the distinctively yellow Playdate. Say yellow again. The good news for anyone who wants a complete set of matching accessories is that it's only $5 — the bad news is that shipping costs almost double that at its cheapest, so it's kind of hard to justify buying on its own.

Also note that the 10W power adapter has a USB-A connection so it'll work with your existing Playdate charging cable, but it's otherwise kind of behind the times considering the general shift toward the USB-C connection. At the moment, Panic is only selling a version that's compatible with the 2-prong plug type that's standard in North America and Japan. It goes without saying that absolutely no one needs this — our Playdates have been charging just fine without it so far — but if you're already on the site getting a pizza case now that they're back in stock, then sure, go wild.