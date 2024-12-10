YouTube introduces multiplayer mini-games on Playables

YouTube is expanding how you can interact with games on its free in-app platform, Playables. The company has announced that users can now try out a multi-player function that allows them to game with other players in real-time.

However, that doesn't extend to YouTube Playables' entire 100-plus catalogue of titles. "We're beginning to test a new multiplayer feature for a few select games on YouTube Playables. Multiplayer on Playables lets you play games in real-time with other users," YouTube said in a release. "We're just getting started testing out new features for YouTube Playables with more to come in the future." Right now, multiplayer is available on two games, Ludo Club and Magic Tiles 3, on both desktop and mobile devices.

YouTube first announced Playables in September 2023 and it was originally available to select participants before expanding to all Premium subscribers. In May, it announced that the platform would be available to all YouTube users. It's available games range from action and sports to trivia and puzzles.