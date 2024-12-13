ZeniMax Online Studios workers form their own union

Staff at another video game studio have organized their own union. The Communication Workers of America (CWA) announced late Thursday in a statement that 461 workers for ZeniMax Online Studios (ZOS), the Maryland-based studio behind The Elder Scrolls Online, voted to form the ZOS United-CWA union covering web developers, designers, engineers and graphics artists by a vote of 395-40.

The new union will allow ZeniMax staffers to "collectively push for real improvements" in the workplace and provide "job security amid record layoffs, protections against AI, better pay and benefits," according to a statement released by the CWA.

"I'm excited to finally see workers have a say in the workplace," encounter designer and ZOS United-CWA member Billy Eichner said in the statement. "We already work together to make great games. Why not work together to make a great workplace?"

This isn't the first time that a group of ZeniMax workers have formed a union. Quality assurance testers at ZeniMax unionized in January of 2023, making it the largest union in the game industry at the time.

Workers at other major game studios have followed the lead of QA workers at ZeniMax by forming their own unions. Sega of America workers unionized last March. More than 500 staffers who work on Blizzard's World of Warcraft voted to form their union over the summer. Workers at Bethesda Game Studios, the developer behind Starfield, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout games, also voted to create a union in July.