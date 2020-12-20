Wellbots knocks $150 off all Garmin Fenix 6 smartwatches

Garmin puts almost all of its most advanced technology into Fenix wearables. They have a plethora of sensors, including heart rate monitors, blood oxygen sensors, built-in GPS, gyroscopes, altimeters, accelerometers, thermometers and more. They also have features like Garmin Pay, point-to-point navigation, LiveTrack capabilities and Bluetooth and ANT+ for connecting to accessories. They also track a crazy number of workouts, including running, cycling, hiking, swimming, skiing, snowboarding and more, so chances are whatever you like to do (both indoors and outdoors), you’ll be able to track it with a Fenix watch.

The Fenix 6 series also looks much nicer than previous Fenix watches. Both the Fenix 6 and 6S have stainless steel bezels and color displays that are designed to be visible even in direct sunlight. We also like them for their battery life — you’ll get at least nine days in smartwatch mode and at least 25 hours of life when using the GPS.

The Fenix Pro Solar and Sapphire editions are also on sale, and they add a few extra features into the mix. The Sapphire edition uses sapphire crystal on its lens while the Solar edition has “power glass,” which incorporates a transparent solar charging lens on top of the watch face. The Pro-level Fenix devices also have onboard storage for music, so you can take tracks and playlists with you to listen to even when you’re smartphone-free.

