Wellbots knocks $150 off all Garmin Fenix 6 smartwatches

For some outdoor enthusiasts, wearables like Fitbit bands and even the Apple Watch just may not cut it. That’s when advanced fitness watches like those made by Garmin and Polar come in, but you’ll have to spend a pretty penny to get one. But Wellbots’ new sale could help you get one such smartwatch for less right now. Until December 24, all Garmin Fenix 6 smartwatches are $150 off, bringing the the Fenix 6 and Fenix 6S, the most affordable of the bunch, down to $449. In addition to having no sales tax outside New York, Wellbots also has free two-day shipping right now so there’s a good chance the watch will arrive before Christmas if you order soon.
Shop Fenix 6 sale at Wellbots Buy Fenix 6 at Wellbots - $449 Buy Fenix 6S at Wellbots - $449