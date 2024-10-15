Formlabs' faster printers now come in a bigger size

Earlier this year, Formlabs released new 3D printers that it said can run up to five times faster than the models before them. Now, the company has launched the Form 4L and Form 4BL, which are bigger versions of those printers with the same high-speed printing capabilities. They can 3D print objects nearly five times larger than what the original Form 4 and 4B can produce, and they can generate large-scale prints within just six hours at printing speeds that reach 80mm/hour. Prior to Form 4's release, you'd have to wait the whole day just to get something usable from the company's previous models.

Formlabs

Above, you can see the Form 4L and the original Form 4 models side by side. In addition to being able to print larger objects, the Form 4L and 4BL printers can also be used to print thousands of smaller parts per day due to their speed. The company's new cartridge design helps speeds things up by dispensing resin faster, in addition to reducing plastic waste by 63 percent compared to the previous design. As with the smaller machines, the "B" in Form 4BL's name stands for "biocompatible," because it can be used to print materials for medical applications. Of course, a larger form factor also means a higher price: The Form 4L sells for $9,999, whereas the original Form 4 is priced at $4,499.

Formlabs has also introduced its developer platform, which will give users the ability to use any licensed material they want with no restrictions, as well as to tweak their printer's settings to their liking and connect it to any software they might need. Members will also get access to lower material pricing and to bulk pricing for big production projects.