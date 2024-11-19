Germany says cut undersea data cables were sabotaged

According to the New York Times, Boris Pistorius, Germany’s defense minister, believes that undersea cables connecting Finland and Germany that were severed on Monday were not damaged by accident, the New York Times reports . Another cable connecting Lithuania and Sweden was also cut on Sunday. The internet connection between these countries remains active despite disruptions.

Pistorius said that “nobody believes these cables were severed by accident,” and he thinks anchors dropped from ships wouldn’t damage the cables like this. He claimed it was sabotage , but admitted he doesn’t yet have solid proof for this assertion.

Germany and Finland have released a joint statement , mentioning that a “thorough investigation” is ongoing. The statement also directly names Russia as a threat to European security while the country wages war against Ukraine. Cables aren’t the only potential targets — hybrid warfare, which includes cyberattacks and propaganda generation, is a looming threat.

This September, the US issued a warning of possible undersea cable sabotage following increased Russian military naval activity near crucial cables. Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland have also spotted potential Russian spy ships around these cables and wind farms in Nordic waters last year. NATO’s Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) had warned Europeans in April about potential Russian hybrid warfare targeting pipelines and cables, The Guardian reports. After extended reconnaissance and planning, Russia may be finally carrying out sabotage plans on these cables.

As for the recently cut cables, we’ll have to wait for the investigations to conclude before being able to pin Russia as the culprit with more certainty. Besides Germany and Finland, Lithuania is conducting its own investigation but hasn’t yet made a statement about the damaged cable connecting it to Sweden.