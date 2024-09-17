Intel is separating its ailing foundry business from the main company

Intel is turning its foundry business, which manufactures chips for other companies, into an independent subsidiary. The company has revealed its plan in a note to employees from its CEO Pat Gelsinger, published over a month after Intel disclosed that it's cutting 15 percent of its workforce. Intel is laying off more than 15,000 people as part of its $10 billion cost-reduction plan to regain financial stability following a second-quarter net loss of $1.6 billion. Gelsinger explained in his new memo that turning the foundry into a subsidiary "will unlock important benefits," particularly the ability to evaluate and take external funding directly.

Gelsinger said that there will be no changes to the foundry's leadership, but the subsidiary will establish its own operating board with independent directors to govern it. According to CNBC, Intel is even considering making the foundry a separate publicly traded company. Intel is in the midst of modernizing its existing fabs and building new ones for its foundry business, which is costing the company billions of dollars, in an effort to catch up to its chipmaking rivals like TSMC and Samsung. The company has reportedly spent around $25 billion a year on its foundry business over the past two years, but that has yet to translate into profit.

In April, the company revealed in a presentation to investors that the business posted $7 billion in operating losses for 2023, even larger than the $5.2 billion in losses that it incurred the previous year. It had a revenue of $18.9 billion, down 31 percent from its 2022 revenue of $27.49 billion. Gelsinger warned investors at the time that Intel expects its foundry business' operating loss for 2024 to be even bigger and that it doesn't expect to break even until 2027. The foundry's finances aren't the division's only problem: Its next-gen manufacturing process referred to as "18A" reportedly failed crucial tests to prove that it's ready to be used for mass production.

In addition to announcing that the foundry business will become a subsidiary, Gelsinger also disclosed in the memo that Intel will be selling part of its stake in Altera, another chipmaker that it purchased for $16.7 billion in 2015.