Loreal's latest device promises to help find out how well your skin responds to ingredients like retinol

If you've ever been confused about the vast array of skincare products on the market and exactly which ones are right for you, L'Oréal claims to have the answer. For CES 2025, the company introduced a gadget called the Cell BioPrint that can biochemically analyze your skin and provide advice on how to make it look younger.

The company partnered with a startup called NanoEntek, a Korean manufacturer that develops microfluidic lab-on-a-chip technology. To use the system, you place a facial strip on your cheek, then transfer it over to a buffer solution. That is then loaded into a Cell BioPrint cartridge, which is in turn inserted into the machine for analysis. While that's being processed, the device also takes images of your face and has you fill out a short questionnaire around skin concerns and aging. All of that takes just five minutes, the company says.

In an interview with Engadget, Loreal's Guive Balooch said that the skin strip can be applied near the jawline, and that even if someone has sunscreen on, it won't affect the results.

Once the data is crunched using something L'Oréal calls proteomics, Cell BioPrint can provide advice on how to improve your skin's appearance. It can suggest how well you may respond to certain ingredients like retinol, and predict potential cosmetic issues like dark spots or enlarged pores before they become visible.

It all sounds good and reasonably science-based, but L'Oréal didn't cite any peer-reviewed studies that may prove the machine's efficacy. Still, it seems like a good time for such a product as skincare awareness has blown up of late thanks in part to Covid, influencers and Sephora. That has generated in a lot of new information (and misinformation), allowing L'Oréal to come in and save the day using science to hypothetically fix your issues.

In any case, the BioPrint machine won't be available for consumers just yet, and to be clear, the first iteration of the device isn't meant for at-home use. It's slated to start pilot tests in stores in Asia sometime in 2025, but so far, there's no firm launch date or price. Balooch indicated it would follow a similar rollout pattern to the company's other tech launches in the past, by appearing first at the counters in flagship stores for one of L'Oréal's luxury brands. Over time, it may make its way to more mainstream segments.