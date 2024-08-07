New York's flood warning drones screamed at residents in 'incomprehensible' Spanish

New York City has implemented a new drone warning system to alert residents to hazardous weather conditions. Unfortunately, the drones need to work on their Spanish.

A resident spotted one of the new drones issuing a flood warning on Wednesday to NYC neighborhoods in English and Spanish, but the Spanish words that came out of the drones were “incomprehensible,” according to a resident who shared a video on X .

As a Spanish speaker, I can confidently say that this is incomprehensible. The city couldn’t find a single person who spoke Spanish to deliver this alert? https://t.co/uI9ERCuDmV — Josefa Velásquez (@J__Velasquez) August 6, 2024

The drones had no problem issuing a weather warning in English as it delivered the news about an incoming batch of heavy rainfall in a clear and distinguishable tone. The Spanish message, however, sounded like a robot speaking the language for the first time.

Zach Iscol, the commissioner of NYC’s emergency management department, acknowledged the mistake on X in a reply.

“I’m very proud of the work our team has done preparing for this storm, but this shouldn’t have happened and we’re going to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Iscol wrote in a reply.