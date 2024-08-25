After CEO Pavel Durov's arrest in France, Telegram says it's 'absurd' to blame a platform if users abuse it

French news outlets report that the arrest relates to an investigation into a lack of moderation on the app.

Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram, was reportedly arrested at an airport near Paris on Saturday as part of a preliminary investigation into the app’s lax approach to moderation and failure to curb criminal activities, according to Reuters, which cited the French news outlets BFM TV and TF1. Telegram is also reportedly being accused of not cooperating with police. On Sunday afternoon, Telegram posted a statement to its official news channel and on X, saying that CEO Durov “has nothing to hide” and that it “is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform.”

“Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act — its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving,” it said. Durov was taken into custody after arriving at Le Bourget airport on a private jet, Reuters reported. According to the BBC, the concerns of the current investigation include the app’s failure to crack down on drug trafficking, child sexual abuse materials, and fraudulent activities.

Telegram is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, and is widely used in parts of Europe and Asia especially. Durov said earlier this year that it was nearing one billion active monthly users. The app uses end-to-end encryption and supports groups containing tens of thousands of members, allowing mass sharing of information and uncensored content.

NPR reports that a statement from the Paris prosecutor's office will be released on Monday. “We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation,” Telegram said in its own statement.

Update, August 25 2024, 4:48PM ET: This story has been updated to include a statement from Telegram.