The latest Tamagotchi is made with real eggs

Bandai has launched a new Tamagotchi model, and it's actually made with real recycled egg shells. The Original Tamagotchi Celebration digital pet is even colored like a tan/brown egg, with green and white designs along with pink accents and buttons. Tamagotchi comes from the Japanese words for egg (tamago) and watch (uotchi) — and the toy is unmistakably egg-shaped — so the use of egg shells in particular is pretty on-brand. The model is paired with a packaging the uses recycled paper, as well, and Bandai says the model aligns with its mission to "promote a greener future."

Tamagotchi is no longer just another toy from the 90s that millennials fondly remember playing in their youth. It has quietly made a comeback over the past few years, with both old players and kids contributing to its renewed popularity. In May, the company re-released Tamagotchi Connection, which old fans might remember as the model with a faux antenna, to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Last year, Bandai released the Wi-Fi-capable Tamagotchi Uni that gives users access to the Tamaverse, a virtual playground where players can meet others, so they could travel together and dress up their characters.

The Original Tamagotchi Celebration doesn't seem to have the Uni's more modern features, but it does come with basic Tamagotchi gameplay. Players will have to raise their Tamagotchi until it's an adult, feed it, give it medicine, clean its mess, play with it and even discipline it if it's acting out. It's exclusively available at Amazon, where's it's currently on for pre-order for $30.

Tamagotchi Original - Celebration Egg (Amazon Exclusive) $30 at Amazon

