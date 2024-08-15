The Morning After: Apple is still working on a rotating iPad-like tabletop device

An iPad-like tabletop device, Apple’s reported take on Echo Show and Nest Hub-style touchscreen devices, might still happen. According to Bloomberg, it could debut as soon as 2026, with a thin robotic arm that moves around a large display. In my mind, it’ll look like a mid-00s piece of technology, like something from Portal or I, Robot.

Rumors suggest it may tilt the screen up and down using actuators and rotate 360 degrees. This suggests it could tap into Apple’s DockKit software to track users as they move around their home for video calls and more. Hundreds of Apple employees are now said to be working on the tabletop system, and it’s apparently strongly linked to Apple Intelligence tools and Siri.

However, there are (understandable) concerns about whether consumers will actually want this, especially as the price may hover around $1,000. Please, Apple: Just make it detachable like the Pixel Tablet. Please?

A spring redesign has caused long-term headaches for everyone. And me.

"I just want it to work with my TV" (Sonos)

I love that my colleague Billy Steele wrote this. I am currently wrestling with resyncing my Sonos Beam with my TV and thought I was going mad. I wasn’t. Following a major update back in the spring, the Sonos app was very broken and missing key functionality. It was missing basic features, like sleep timers and alarms. Some users also reported the inability to rearrange speakers, speakers working intermittently and trouble completing other basic tasks. Some say they can’t reliably load the app. I experienced most of this. Sonos has a clear plan for how it intends to fix this mess, but there’s no word how long that will take.

Even harder to understand what’s happening on Facebook and Instagram.

Meta has shut down CrowdTangle, the analytics tool that for years helped tens of thousands of researchers, journalists, and civil society groups understand how information was spreading on Facebook and Instagram. The company has introduced the Meta Content Library, but it’s much more tightly controlled than CrowdTangle. There’s a vetting process, and while tens of thousands of people had access to CrowdTangle, only “several hundred” researchers have reportedly been let into the Meta Content Library. Journalists are ineligible.

The timing couldn’t be worse; Meta shut down CrowdTangle less than three months before the US presidential election despite pressure from election groups and a letter from lawmakers requesting a delay.

The latest game, The Outlast Trials, is a risk for the developer.

The Sleep Room in The Outlast Trials is named after a real-life space at McGill University’s Allan Memorial Institute in Montreal, where from 1957 to 1964, doctors conducted mind-control experiments on patients as part of the CIA’s MK-Ultra initiative. It included electroshock therapy, sensory deprivation and heavy doses of psychedelic drugs.

Like all of Red Barrels’ games, The Outlast Trials draws from dark and true stories. The newest game is a cooperative four-player horror experience where participants have to ‘graduate’ from therapy by completing objectives and surviving monstrous villains. The gameplay mainly involves running and hiding from prowling, deranged sadists. It’s time to get scared again, but this time with your buddies.

