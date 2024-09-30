The Morning After: Apple’s rumored smart display may arrive next year

Remember those rumors of an Apple smart display suspended on a robot arm? According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to debut the first device as soon as 2025, alongside a new operating system called homeOS.

It could be a device with a robotic arm or a simpler HomePod-with-screen affair. Gurman elaborated on this, claiming two versions are in the works: a low-end display for the basics, like FaceTime and smart home controls, and a high-end robotic variant that’ll cost upwards of $1,000. According to the report, Apple Intelligence will be a key part of the experience for both devices. I’m intrigued to see how Apple’s flavor of AI can help me run my home. I literally have no idea how it would.

— Mat Smith

The biggest tech stories you might have missed

Ditch the heavy machines and get a cordless stick vacuum.

Engadget

Old-school upright vacuums left a lot to be desired, and cordless models right many of those wrongs. They’re thinner, lighter and easier to maneuver, and you don’t really have to sacrifice suction power anymore. Dyson isn’t your only option these days either — there are dozens of cordless vacuums. After testing a bunch of the best cordless stick vacuums, we’ve come up with our top picks, including our best budget pick at $300.

Continue reading.

Outstanding performance at a reduced price.

Fujifilm’s original GFX100S was a popular alternative to the GFX100, offering the same picture quality in a slimmer body at a much lower price. It did have some flaws, though. Now, the company has released the $5,000 GFX100S II as a smaller, cheaper alternative to the $7,500 flagship GFX100 II. It’s a big improvement on the original and offers the same picture quality as the GFX100 II for $2,500 less. It lacks all the video talents of the pricier camera, though.

Check out our full review.

A new clip of the film was teased during Minecraft Live 2024.

Engadget

A Minecraft Movie is slated for release in April 2025 and will star Jack Black as Steve, alongside Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks and Emma Myers. The team behind it shared a new clip during Minecraft Live, which expands on the brief crafting moment seen in the first trailer. The segment also gives us our first look at the movie’s interpretation of a Minecraft bee. I’ll let you form your own opinions — the teaser starts at 4:51.

Continue reading.