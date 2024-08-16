The Morning After: Congress asks Zuckerberg why drug dealers are advertising on Facebook and Instagram

Congress can’t get enough of the Meta boss. Nineteen members of Congress are now pressing Mark Zuckerberg to explain why Meta has allowed ads for cocaine, ecstasy and other drugs on both Facebook and Instagram. It comes after the Tech Transparency Project (TTP) used Meta’s ad library to find 450 Instagram and Facebook ads that included “photos of prescription drug bottles, piles of pills and powders or bricks of cocaine.”

In the letter addressed directly to Zuckerberg, the lawmakers wrote that they wanted details about Meta’s policies for enforcing rules against drug-related ads and about how many times people viewed and interacted with the ads. Congress gave Meta a deadline of September 6 to reply.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Arizona Sunshine Remake brings the undead back to VR with enhanced graphics

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 review: Still the king of business laptops

Researchers claim most Google Pixel phones shipped with exploitable bloatware since 2017

Headphones in neutral skin tones.

The latest entry to the Beats x Kim line brings three neutral colors — Moon, Dune and Earth — to the Beats Studio Pro headphones. The limited collection is available from Apple and Amazon, and even with the Kardashian clout (klout?), they remain at their usual $350.

When the basics aren’t enough.

Engadget

When you hear Dyson headphones, the first thing that comes to mind is likely the Bane-like Zone, its air-purifying wearable from 2022. Dyson is back with another version, and its sole purpose is to provide audio and active noise cancellation (ANC) for normal use. Customizable design aside, the price, audio quality and middling ANC make for a hard sell.

If you have the right capture card.

The Meta Quest HDMI Link app works with its Quest 2, Quest 3 and Quest Pro headsets and means you can connect any devices with HDMI or DisplayPort through to those VR headsets. Simple? Not quite. You’ll need a UVC and UAC compatible capture card to use the feature and connect it to the device you wish to view and a USB-C male cable to connect the card. Wireless options, like Quest Air Link or Xbox Cloud Gaming, are still available and a little easier to use.

While I don’t have enough space to connect my Apple TV.

Engadget

Using switchers and an Excel spreadsheet, Ibrahim Al-Nasser loves cables. He also has a Sega 32x. 16-year-old Mat is very jealous of him.

