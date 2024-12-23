The Morning After: Apple’s next AirPods Pro could offer heart rate and temperature monitoring

Apple is working on the next generation of AirPods Pro, and they may have some new health features , according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman – although it's a rumor we heard before, back in 2021.

The company has reportedly started testing features like temperature sensing and heart rate monitoring for the earbuds. Apple has found that the Apple Watch still does the latter better, but the AirPods "aren't terribly far off" in their readings.

The company may have also revived its idea of putting cameras into AirPods, a rumor we've heard a few times over the last year. But it'll still probably be years before any camera-equipped AirPods appear.

– Mat Smith

Get this delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

The biggest tech stories you missed

The new king of $250 GPUs (for now).

Engadget Engadget

Intel's Arc B580 is a rarity: A $250 GPU that delivers solid 1080p and 1440p gaming, even with a bit of ray tracing. Faster than a Radeon 7600 and RTX 4060 from the dominant GPU players, and Intel's XeSS upscaling works well, even if it's not as well supported as DLSS 3. According to our review, it's a clear win for Intel – until we see what's new from AMD.

Continue reading.

The Broccoli family is not happy with Amazon.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Amazon and Barbara Broccoli, the producer who inherited the franchise from her father and film producer Albert "Cubby" Broccoli, are in the middle of a fight that's halted production on the next Bond film. Apparently, Barbara doesn't trust Amazon with her family's famous film franchise.

Broccoli was quoted telling some of her friends that the people who run Amazon's media empire are "f—ing idiots." When Amazon purchased MGM, executives started thinking of ways to expand the Bond film franchise to other mediums like a Moneypenny spinoff series for Prime Video or a separate spy film or TV show in the Bond universe. Broccoli refused to let any of these projects go forward. She also took umbrage with Amazon entertainment executive Jennifer Salke's use of the word "content" to describe new James Bond projects. (I love that.)

Continue reading.