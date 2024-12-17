The Morning After: What to expect at CES 2025

The holidays haven't even kicked off, but we're already looking to next year when, almost immediately, some of the Engadget team will head to Las Vegas for tech's biggest annual conference. The pitches from companies, both legit and unhinged, are already filling our inboxes and spam tabs, so what are we excited about?

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Excited might not be the word, but we expect AI to become even more pervasive in good and overhyped ways. There will also be the usual slew of new processors and subsequent laptops. We expect NVIDIA to debut its long-awaited RTX 5000 video cards at CES, while AMD CEO Lisa Su has confirmed we'll see next-generation RDNA 4 GPUs early next year. While 2024 was a year of endless AI PC hype, 2025 might be a year of reckoning. Microsoft's long-delayed Recall feature is slowly trickling out to more users, for example, but is still facing struggles. PC makers in 2025 will have to actually prove their new AI-laced devices can live up to their claims.

There are also audio products, EVs, flying EVs (!) and more. Check out the full CES 2025 preview.

— Mat Smith

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