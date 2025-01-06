The Morning After: This robot vacuum has a robot arm

At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, which kicks off this week, Roborock, a Chinese manufacturer of robot vacuums and other household cleaning appliances, has unveiled a new robotic vacuum model with a foldable robotic arm. It had already piqued my curiosity, but now I really want one.

The OmniGrip arm has five-axis movement and can lift objects under 300 grams, like socks and dog toys. It marks objects it can lift while cleaning the floor and then circles back to pick them up when it's done. It even cleans the areas under the objects on its second pass — that's attention to detail! The Saros 270 will go on sale later this year, but the price is TBA.

— Mat Smith

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TVs, cars, headphones, weirdness.

The previews are done and CES 2025 is full steam ahead. The Engadget team is in Las Vegas, reporting on all the biggest tech launches. And all the ridiculousness. We're running a dedicated live blog with all the news from Vegas — follow along here.

And what we already know is coming.

In addition to the usual tradeshow floor chaos, there will be keynotes by NVIDIA's founder and CEO Jensen Huang, Delta CEO Ed Bastian and more. We've also seen Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X (Twitter), will be interviewed by journalist Catherine Herridge at a keynote on January 7. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel will speak about the "future goals of the platform" on January 8. Those last two might be the most interesting.

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Where they belong.

Meta Meta

Meta has killed most of its AI-generated profiles from Facebook and Instagram, the company confirmed, after the AI characters prompted widespread outrage and ridicule from users on social media. AI managed by Meta launched in September 2023, rolling out alongside the company's celebrity-branded AI chatbots (also discontinued). Meta has updated none of these profiles for several months, and the pages seem to have been largely unnoticed until this week. On Instagram, their profiles also featured AI-generated posts that, as 404 Media noted, looked a lot like the AI slop that's filling the corners of the internet.

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