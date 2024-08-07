The Morning After: Google replaces Chromecast with the TV Streamer

Ahead of next week’s Pixel devices event , Google has unveiled its latest product for the living room, the Google TV Streamer . It replaces the Chromecast and is a standalone set-top box as opposed to the dongles we’ve been used to. The tiny wedge-shaped doodad supports all the expected features, including HDR, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and spatial audio. But Google is also making a big deal of the device’s smart home bona fides, with support for Matter and Thread. You’ll get a popover Google Home panel too, letting you tweak your smart home from the comfort of your TV.

Of course, you might wonder why Google needs to push this product out given how many Smart TVs exist. Or the ubiquity of other platforms that do much of the same job, from Roku to most streaming-friendly cable boxes. On one hand, Google wants to keep a toehold on the biggest screen in your home, and on the other, it’s a good way to advertise the search giant’s AI prowess, offering custom recommendations for things to watch. Plus, if you have been looking for something a bit more Made By Google, then you can snag this for $100 when it launches in September.

As for the Chromecast, we’ve prepared a little obituary for the dirt-cheap little streaming stick that could.

— Dan Cooper

The biggest stories you might have missed

Reddit CEO teases AI search features and paid subreddits

macOS Sequoia may require weekly permissions for screen recording apps

Disney is increasing prices (again) for standalone streaming plans

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on September 17

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

Looks cute.

Google

Google isn’t done shuttling out products ahead of its 2024 Pixel Event , however, and has also updated the Nest Learning Thermostat . The fourth-generation model gets a bigger LCD display, curvier design and customizable faces, including switching the screen to a clock when idle. You will also get more AI gimmicks to improve your energy efficiency, because of course you do.

Continue Reading.

Yeah, that’s the reason, Linda.

X has announced it’ll sue the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), an ad-industry group. CEO Linda Yaccarino claims the body, which publishes standards for digital advertising, has organized an “illegal boycott” of the platform . GARM, which counts Mars and Unilever in its member lists, stands accused of influencing where mega-brands spend their money.

Now, I’m just a simple country lawyer who doesn’t know much about advertising, moderation or business. But I wonder if firing your trust and safety team, making the site run as reliably as a British train and allowing hateful content to be posted next to ads might be an issue. No, of course not, that’d be silly. Let’s all try to find the guy who did this .

Continue Reading.

Perfect commitment to the bit.

Teenage Engineering

I don't care it’s a stupid gimmick, and I don't care I have no real interest in making this sort of music. Damnit, friends, I just want to play with Teenage Engineering’s EP-1320 Medieval sampler chock full of old-world sounds . Yes, it’s just the K.O. II with a different paint job, but you have to reward commitment to the bit this extreme.