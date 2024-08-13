The Morning After: Google's big Pixel event kicks off today

Finally, it’s here. Google’s big hardware press event kicks off later today, and it looks to be an almost entirely Pixel-based affair, with more phones than ever.

First, the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro will be straight-up successors to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Rumors suggest Google will also introduce a Pixel 9 Pro XL, with a larger screen. We’re expecting all three phones to have a redesigned substantial camera module — the Pixel 9 is believed to have 50MP wide and 48MP ultrawide lenses — and Google may introduce a new chipset too, probably called the Tensor G4. Oh, and expect a new foldable to break cover too, with a ‘Pro’ moniker, but will it be even pricier this year?

Expect to hear more about Gemini, Google’s AI-powered assistant, and Android 15. The company has already said Gemini will be more deeply integrated into its next iteration of Android (goodbye, Google Assistant?) and will have better contextual awareness. We’re intrigued to see what shape all of that will take.

We predict Google will unveil a next-gen smartwatch and wireless buds, too. But to make sure, you can watch and read along with our liveblog or follow the Made By Google YouTube channel—or both!

We should also have hands-on impressions of everything Google lets us get our grubby paws on. The event kicks off today at 1PM ET.

— Mat Smith

