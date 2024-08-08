The Morning After: Humane AI Pins are being returned faster than the company can sell them

Humane’s universally derided AI Pin (“ the solution to none of technology’s problems ”) is not exactly flying off store shelves, according to internal sales documents published by The Verge. Worse, returns are apparently outpacing purchases. The company had once hoped to sell 100,000 in the first year — but there are only around 7,000 units out in the wild. In our review, we had issues with reliability, how slow it was to process requests, its price and its poor battery life. Its shelf life may be even worse.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

What to expect from Google’s Pixel 2024 event

Apple’s 13-inch M3 MacBook Air is $250 off right now and cheaper than ever

The third season of Industry tackles the impact of overhyped tech

RIP Chromecast: Looking back at 11 years of Google streaming sticks

A big improvement (for a lot more money).

Fujifilm’s X-T50 is a big improvement on the X-T30 II, thanks to its higher resolution sensor, in-body stabilization and upgraded video capabilities. However, the high price — an extra half grand over the X-T30 — makes it harder to recommend. We’ll also likely see the X-T30 II heavily discounted in the near future. Read on for the full review.

Continue reading.

The password ‘snap’ will have nothing on Thanos.

A few months back, Disney promised to further crack down on password sharing. It started targeting account sharing in Canada late last year and, in June, in select other countries. It’s about to expand those efforts in the coming weeks. In a fun bit of timing, this expanded password-sharing crackdown is scheduled just before Disney increases its streaming prices yet again.

The company will apparently also start rolling out what it’s calling “continuous playlists.” These are effectively cable-style channels that will stream around the clock, which will juice its viewing numbers and possibly keep you glued for longer to whatever reheated Star Wars / Marvel creation is currently doing the rounds.

Continue reading.

It’s sold more than 2 million copies in under 6 months.

Balatro

Balatro, the surreal card game vaguely related to poker, will get its first major gameplay update in 2025. Developer LocalThunk promises it will bring “new ideas and strategies to the game.” What’s more, it will be a free update “as a token of huge appreciation to the game’s brilliant and passionate community.” This is the first of three Balatro announcements/surprises LocalThunk and publisher Playstack are revealing this summer. Hopefully, one of them will be the mobile version.

Continue reading.