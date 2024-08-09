The Morning After: Instagram endorses the photo dump

Just in time for summer vacation jealousy baiting, Instagram has doubled the number of photos and videos users can share in a carousel post, from 10 to 20. In a way, this harkens back to the late 2000s era of photo dumps on Facebook, probably involving an SD card from your digital camera. The update is rolling out to all Instagram users worldwide from today.

Just remember: Comparison is the thief of joy.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

A robotics company has 3D printed nearly a hundred homes in Texas

What to expect from Google’s Pixel 2024 event

Fitbit Ace LTE review: A kids’ activity tracker that was fun for me, an adult

Bravely proving we can still get terrible gaming adaptations.

Borderlands

The Borderlands movie, based on the violent treasure-hunting comedy adventure, premiers today. Courtesy of reviews, you may want to steer clear: Rotten Tomatoes rounded up 34 reviews of Eli Roth’s adaptation, and so far, it’s earned a freshness rating of 3 percent. Despite Cate Blanchett.

Cate Blanchett!

X has accused the group of conspiring to withhold billions of dollars in ad revenue.

An ad industry group named in X’s antitrust lawsuit is “discontinuing,” two days after the social media company filed a lawsuit accusing major advertisers of an “illegal boycott” against the company. The Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) is “discontinuing activities,” according to an email seen by Business Insider. Members were told that GARM is a nonprofit with limited resources, but that the groups planned on fighting the lawsuit.

Palantir’s software has reportedly been used to suppress dissent and gather information about immigrants.

Microsoft is teaming up with data analytics company Palantir, which has been accused of enabling the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to operate “as a domestic surveillance agency.” Bloomberg reports Palantir will integrate its products with Microsoft’s government cloud tools, including the Azure OpenAI service, “in a bid to sell software” to US defense agencies. Happy Friday, everyone.

