The Morning After: Microsoft is killing off HoloLens 2

Microsoft is discontinuing production of its HoloLens 2 headset, according a report from UploadVR. The company has no plans for a follow-up device, telling customers this will be the last chance to purchase the headset before stock runs out. At launch, it was advertised as a device for enterprise consumers, so it never really entered the mass market. The move isn’t that surprising, considering Microsoft scrapped plans for a HoloLens 3 headset back in 2022. We’re waiting for the official line from the company.

It’s not exactly indicative of a death knell for VR and AR, though. Apple’s Vision Pro isn’t yet a year old, while Meta and Snap have both announced new glasses hardware in the last month. However, those last two companies’ take on AR are substantially smaller (and lighter) than the HoloLens — if not exactly subtle.

The biggest stories you might have missed

Uber and Wing will partner for drone delivery pilot in Dallas

New Xbox Game Pass titles for October include Inscryption and Sifu

Raspberry Pi built an AI camera with Sony

VTuber Ironmouse breaks all-time record for concurrent Twitch subscribers

Netflix

Netflix has finally shared a full-length trailer ahead of Squid Game’s second season premier on December 26, calling for viewers to “Get back in the game.” It centers on the mysterious salesperson from the start of the series, reprised by Gong Yoo — and he wants to play again.

It’s a leap ahead of its rivals.

reMarkable’s new ‘pro’ e-paper tablet has a color screen, creating a best-in-class distraction-free writing experience. Combined with a stylus and a folio keyboard, it’s built for ideas and writing. Is it as powerful as an iPad? No. Is it expensive? Yes.

