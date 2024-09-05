The Morning After: reMarkable’s new e-ink tablet has a color display

One of the standout e-ink slates around is finally getting upgraded. The reMarkable’s third-gen tablet is its first with a ‘pro’ moniker, but it’s appropriate. The Paper Pro has a bigger display and, crucially, a color screen. It’s an e-paper slate with a stylus (or keyboard) for reading, writing or editing your own documents.

I’ll never stop being intrigued by e-ink devices, and color is a nice addition. The new Paper Pro has a different look and feel too, less like just another tablet. The edge band is sharper but still comfortable to hold. It’s also the first reMarkable with a frontlight — addressing another bugbear of reMarkable owners over the last few years. The reMarkable Paper Pro is available to order today from the company’s website for $579 with the standard Marker stylus.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Acer finally has a gaming handheld

You can finally fish in No Man’s Sky

The iOS 18 release date is this month, but is your iPhone compatible?

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

Interchangeable lenses, a magnetic mount.

Engadget

With the $400 Hero 13 Black, the company is bolstering its position as the go-to action cam with more versatility and features aimed at high-level users who’ve probably owned a GoPro or two for years. GPS is back, the battery is bigger and there are upgrades to slow-motion capture and more, but the big news might be outside of the camera unit itself. A new family of modular lenses includes ultra-wide, anamorphic (unfortunately not ready for testing) and macro, as well as a ND (neutral density) filter four-pack. However, the camera sensor is largely unchanged.

Continue reading.

They want those trophy achievements before the game goes offline.

Sony and Firewalk Studios have stopped selling the PS5 and PC game before taking it offline this Friday, two weeks after its launch. And yet, some folks are still striving to unlock Concord’s Platinum trophy before it goes. The most time-consuming trophy requires players to reach a reputation level of 100. Some Concord players have found a way to speed up matches and farm XP faster: jump to their deaths off the map, over and over again. It seems they’re primarily doing so in Rivalry, a mode in which players only have one life and don’t respawn.

Continue reading.

Lunar Lake is coming on September 24.

The race to build the most compelling AI PC processors continues, and this time, it’s Intel’s turn to boast the top TOPs and more. Back in June, we learned these Lunar Lake laptop chips would feature a powerful 48 TOPS (tera operations per second) neural processing unit for AI work, and, surprisingly enough, they’d also sport up to 32GB of built-in memory for faster performance and lower power consumption. If you like numbers associated with RAM, NPU, GPU, TOPS and FLOPS, read on.

Continue reading.