The Morning After: The biggest reveals from Google’s Pixel 2024 event

Google’s big Pixel event was packed with phones, and the company has redesigned them all. No more Cyclops camera band, now it’s an Among Us camera oval. That’s across all the Pixels (barring the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold) . There are new flattened sides and softer corners, making these phones look more like iPhones than ever before.

First up, the entry-level Pixel 9 has a 6.3-inch screen, slightly larger than its predecessor, and a substantial camera bump up to a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens. New AI-powered photo editing tricks, like Add Me and Reimagine, join features I use daily on my Pixel 8, like Magic Editor and Night Sight.

It’s joined by the same-sized Pixel 9 Pro and the 6.8-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL. Technically, the Pixel 9 Pro is the new proposition: the best Pixel camera in a more convenient size. Besides screen size and battery, specs are the same across both Pro phones. The base Pixel 9 has a matte satin finish, while the Pro devices have a shiny, polished treatment. (I wish it was the other way around, personally.) Alongside that 50- and 48-megapixel camera duo, there’s a third 48MP cam with a 5x telephoto zoom. That’s the ‘pro’ part.

One surprise was that Google’s brand-new $1,000 Pixel 9 Phones won’t launch with Android 15.

This may be because the new Pixels are out earlier than usual. Android 14 arrived in October last year, so we can expect to hear more about Android 15 in the fall. Don’t worry, though. There’ll still be plenty of new AI features — which we’ll play with once our review devices land. Trust and believe.

The biggest stories you might have missed

A clever new shape and even bigger displays.

Engadget

Google’s first attempt at a foldable was different. The company went for different screen ratios, an insane price and capable cameras. This year, don’t call it the Pixel Fold 2, because this is Pixel 9 Pro Fold. As well as a revamped design, it has what Google says is the largest display of any phone on the market. Farewell, passport shape. The new foldable has a 6.3-inch outside display almost identical in size to the standard Pixel 9. But inside… boom. An eight-inch screen that beats Samsung, OnePlus and other rival foldables.

With cameras, a new module houses a 48MP main camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide camera and a 10.8MP telephoto cam with a 5x optical zoom. It’s not quite the Pixel 9 Pro, but on paper, it sounds capable. Still, no support for a stylus.

This is the new Google Assistant.

The default assistant on all these new Pixels will be Gemini — Google’s AI-powered chatbot — not Google Assistant. “Gemini is an evolution of the Assistant,” said Sissie Hsiao, Google’s vice president and general manager of Gemini Experiences. Gemini, powered by Google’s own family of large language models, can apparently do everything the classic Google Assistant could do. To be clear, you can still use Gemini as your assistant on most current Android phones, Pixels or otherwise — but only if you opt in.

A dump of 2.7 billion records.

Several months after a hacking group claimed to be selling nearly three billion records stolen from a prominent data broker, much of the information appears to have been leaked on a forum. According to Bleeping Computer, the data dump includes 2.7 billion records of people in the US, including names, social security numbers, potential aliases and all physical addresses they are known to have lived at. Worse still, it’s all unencrypted. It may be worth taking some steps to protect yourself against fraud and identity theft.

