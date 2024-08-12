The Morning After: The Borderlands movie proves bad videogame adaptations can still happen

Eli Roth’s Borderlands movie adaptation sounds like a recipe for a solid sci-fi romp: Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett as the wise-cracking gunslinger Lilith; Jack Black as the quippy Claptrap; and even Jamie Lee Curtis.

But according to Engadget’s Devindra Hardawar, it squanders the story potential and all that on-screen talent. He breaks it down in full, right here.

Maybe I'll go see the new Deadpool.

— Mat Smith

Put it on roofs, put it on cars, put it on baseball caps.

Scientists from the University of Oxford have created an ultra-thin layer of material that can be applied to the exterior of objects with sunlight access in place of bulky silicon-based solar panels. It’s made by stacking layers of light-absorbing perovskite just over a micron thick. The new material is also 150 times thinner than a traditional silicon wafer and can produce energy with 5 percent more efficiency. This technology, however, is still in the research stage, and the university doesn’t mention the long-term stability of the newly designed perovskite panels, which has always been limited compared to traditional photovoltaic technology.

It’s got more RAM, storage and battery life than the original model.

Engadget

Thanks to some design tweaks and major hardware upgrades, ASUS has turned the ROG Ally X into the flagship Windows gaming handheld it was meant to be. Dare we say it, this might be the best handheld gaming PC.

