The next entry-level Kindle leaked on a UK store

John Lewis, a high-end department store chain in the UK, briefly listed a new Kindle that's not available from anybody else. It's the upcoming 12th-generation Kindle ereader that Amazon has yet to announce, though its information has leaked quite a few times before Lewis prematurely posted a listing for it. While that listing is no longer live, Good Ereader and The Verge were able to take screenshots and take note of the device's specs. Amazon called the 12th-gen basic Kindle the "lightest and most compact" one it has ever designed, with a 6-inch 300 ppi display and 16GB of storage, in the retailer's description.

Its front light is 25 percent brighter at max setting than previous versions, and it has a higher contrast ratio, but you still won't be able to turn the light cooler or warmer like you could on more expensive Kindles. The device will enable faster page turns than previous Kindles, though, and has a new dark mode feature that inverts the e-ink display's colors, according to The Verge. If you prefer listening to your books, you can fire up Audible on the new Kindle and connect your headphones or speakers to it via Bluetooth, as well.

In addition to the basic 12th-gen Kindle, John Lewis also posted the listing for its Kids Edition version. It's the same device, except it ships with a colorful case and comes with a free six-month subscription to Amazon Kids+. Previous Kids Edition Kindles came with a year-long free membership to the subscription service, but for this one, you'd have to pay $6 a month for continued access to curated books, videos and games for children after half a year. As for the 12th-gen Kindle itself, the John Lewis listing said it will set you back £95 ($124) or around £10 more than the previous version. Meanwhile, the Kids Edition will cost you a bit more, as the retailer listed it for £115 ($150).