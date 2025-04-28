There’s a massive power outage cross Spain, Portugal and parts of France

Spain, Portugal and parts of France have experienced a massive power outage. The interruption of service extends to the capital cities Madrid and Lisbon, both of which have been left without electricity and internet. Seville, Barcelona and Valencia have also been impacted.

A grid operator in Portugal has attributed the outage to "extreme temperature variations" in a statement given to the Independent. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has offered a slightly different take, stating that there is no "conclusive information" regarding the cause of the blackout.

The aforementioned grid operator also warned that it could take up to a full week to restore power, though others have suggested things could be up and running within ten hours. Spanish power company Red Electrica has stated that it has already restored power to some northern parts of the Iberian Peninsula.

Due to the outages, airports have been disabled and events like the Madrid Open have been cancelled. Spain's major railway operator Renfe has noted that trains are stuck at stations or along their routes due to the lack of electricity.

The exact moment Spain, Portugal and other parts of Europe lost power. pic.twitter.com/B0O4oQDHfh — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 28, 2025

How exactly would extreme temperature variations cause such a severe blackout? It has been reported that the grid experienced "anomalous oscillations" that led to fluctuations in the amount of voltage carried to power lines. This could have forced these power lines out of sync with one another, according to a professor who spoke to The Times.

"These oscillations reportedly caused 'synchronisation failures' between the electrical systems, leading to successive disturbances across the interconnected European network," Professor Chenghong Gu said. "This is why we are seeing many customers in different parts of the EU grid being cut off."