Trump jumps into cryptocurrency, appears to know nothing about it

'Whether we like it or not, I have to do it.'

Donald Trump, who previously called Bitcoin a scam, has launched a new cryptocurrency venture called World Liberty Financial. "Crypto is one of those things we have to do," he said in an interview on X. "Whether we like it or not, I have to do it." The news comes just a day after a likely assassination attempt against Trump at his Florida golf course.

Trump is entering the venture with his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, along with two crypto entrepreneurs: Chase Herro (who once called stablecoins "borderline a Ponzi scheme") and Zachary Folkman, who founded a company called Date Hotter Girls. Trump's 18-year-old son Barron Trump, who has no known crypto expertise, is also listed as "chief DeFi [decentralized finance] visionary."

The tokens themself are supposedly based on US dollar stablecoins. Some involved in the venture have touted it internally as a borrowing and lending platform, according to The New York Times.

Cryptocurrency is generally supposed to be decentralized, but a large chunk of the governance tokens for World Liberty Financial could be held by insiders, according to a draft white paper for the project seen by CoinDesk. The remaining 30 percent would be distributed "via public sale" with some of the money raised from that also going to project insiders.

lmao Trump has absolutely no clue what crypto is. Notice how he changes the topic immediately here to avoid talking about it. pic.twitter.com/uPtL5qHPvs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2024

When asked questions about the venture in an X Spaces interview (above), Trump appeared to know next to nothing about it. "It's so important. It's crypto. It's AI. It's so many other things. AI needs tremendous electricity capabilities beyond anything I ever heard," he said. He deferred to Barron's expertise, saying he has "four wallets" and equated it to learning a language like Chinese.

Some comments in the Spaces interview weren't kind. "Let's be honest Trump doesn't even know what crypto is or why he's being asked to shill it," said one. Others noted that launching such a venture just ahead of an election was inappropriate.

"I think it genuinely damages trump’s electoral prospects, especially if it gets hacked (it’ll be the juiciest DeFi target ever and it’s forked from a protocol that itself was hacked)," said crypto industry notable and self-proclaimed Trump supporter Nic Carter in a post on X.