US Homeland Security will reportedly collect face scans of migrant kids

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which is looking to improve its facial recognition algorithms, is reportedly planning to use the facial data of migrant children entering the country for training. According to MIT Technology Review, the agency intends to collect and analyze facial captures of kids younger than 14. John Boyd, the assistant director of Homeland Security's Office of Biometric Identity Management who's involved in the development of biometric services for the government, told the publication that the collection will include children "down to the infant."

Programs that collect biometric information and even DNA samples from migrants entering the country typically only apply to people between 14 and 79 years old. Boyd said Homeland Security's plan was likely made possible by some of its sub-offices' decision to remove age restrictions for the collection of biometric data. Since the information is also supposed to be used for research purposes and not for the agency's actual operations, Homeland's restrictions for biometric collection also don't apply to the program.

Boyd told MIT Technology Review that the agency hasn't started collecting biometric information under the program yet, at least to the best of his knowledge, but that he can confirm that his office is funding it. He added that his office takes privacy seriously and that it doesn't share data with commercial industries. Data collected by the program could help improve facial recognition technologies' understanding of how faces change as humans age. The program could ultimately help authorities find missing children even after years have passed.

However, critics and expects have raised concerns about collecting data from migrants, a lot of whom are entering the country in hopes of a better life and may feel like they have no choice but to agree to getting their facial and fingerprint information taken. It's even more concerning in this case, because children can't give their informed consent.