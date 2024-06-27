Get a Blink Outdoor 4 system with a Blink Mini 2 for $50 in an early Prime Day deal

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Prime Day isn't until next month but Amazon is already discounting a lot of great items for Prime members. The latest steal comes courtesy of a 64 percent discount on the Blink Outdoor 4 and Blink Mini 2 bundle. It normally costs $140 for the duo but, right now, you can pick them up for $50.

The combination of the Blink Outdoor 4 and the Blink Mini 2 keeps you covered inside and outside your home. We named the Outdoor 4 one of the best smart home gadgets for 2024. The wireless device offers two-way audio, Alexa integration and 1080HD video. Plus, the lens expanded to a 143-degree field of vision, with improved low-light vision and a quicker movement pick up, compared to its predecessor.

The Blink Mini 2 is also a significant step up from the original. The plug-in security camera has improved day and night image quality, along with an LED spotlight to allow for color night vision. With a $3 monthly Blink subscription, you can access cloud recording, smart notifications and person detection.

