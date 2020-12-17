9 great gifts still available at Black Friday prices

MSRP: $799 | Discount: 64% | Sale price: $280

Enjoy an immersive movie night with family or friends with the PIQO HD 1080p Projector. This device projects to a massive 240" with the sharpest picture you've ever seen, as well as comes with built-in HiFi speakers that eliminate the need for portable audio devices. Using WiFi or Bluetooth, PIQO can cast anything from any of your devices onto any surface. It's a fantastic way to enhance your viewing experience, in other words, no matter if it's day or night.

2. PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

MSRP: $249 | Sale price w/ CODE GOLF10: $190

Sometimes, you can't make it out to the golf course because of bad weather or a busy schedule. PhiGolf is an entertaining golf simulator where you control the gameplay with your real golf swing. It features state-of-the-art sensor-and-swing tech to immerse yourself in a couple of rounds of golf from home so that you always have the chance to improve your swing.

3. Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

MSRP: $249 | Sale price w/ CODE SAVEDUEXPRO: $180

This ultra-portable laptop accessory is the perfect solution for enhancing productivity today and in the future (think business trips, libraries, coffee shops). The DUEX Pro is a completely portable dual-screen laptop accessory that helps boost your productivity by up to 50% and allows for efficient multitasking, which is perfect for everyone, from programmers to designers. It's simple to use and provides flexible rotation and dual-sided sliding with 270º rotation, as well as the option for a 180º presentation mode.

4. 2-in-1 Dimmable LED Selfie Ring Light

MSRP: $119 | Discount: 50% | Sale price: $60

Video conferences and video chats have become the main way people communicate both professionally and socially in 2020. Since this trend will continue for the foreseeable future, it makes sense to look your best on your devices, and this 10" ring light does that job well. It offers three distinct lighting options, perfect for getting the right amount of light for any situation, and it comes with an adjustable tripod stand that makes finding an optimal angle a breeze. You can also securely place your phone on the tripod so that your camera stays steady for the duration of any video conference or call.

5. The Original 16 Color Moon Lamp

MSRP: $55 | Discount: 12% | Sale price: $48

Bask in the calming presence of the moon at home with this 3D-printed lamp. This 3D-printed lamp is a wonderful and unique addition to any room, especially for science and astronomy lovers. Expert and eagle-eyed designers meticulously crafted this piece of art using the latest high-quality NASA satellite images. It also delivers a ton of versatility when it comes to lighting up any space. The lamp offers one of two color tones and 16 color options. Meaning, you can light up a room with a variety of colors, as well as switch between natural white and warm yellow lighting with a touch of a button.

6. Jamstik Guitar Trainer

MSRP: $229 | Discount: 13% | Sale price: $199

Anyone trying to pick up and master the guitar will love this gadget. The Jamstik Guitar Trainer is the ultimate, go-anywhere guitar instruction tool that's bundled with the apps and software needed to take the guesswork out of learning how to play. This 2020 edition features an updated tactile D-pad, matte finish and spring-loaded strings for a more realistic feel. Practice with the device and see your fingers appear on your computer screen in real-time. It's a system that empowers beginners to play their first guitar chords in minutes, no matter if that's at home, a park or anywhere in between.

7. QiStone+ Wireless Portable Charger

MSRP: $79 | Discount: 62% | Sale price: $30

Built with sharing in mind, QiStone+ allows you to charge one device wirelessly and another via a USB port. It comes with a 4,000 mAh capacity, perfect for charging multiple devices several times, and it's incredibly lightweight, making it a great tool to bring to the office, on work trips or a long day away from home. Lastly, this portable, wireless power bank has a beautiful stone look and feel as nature inspired its timeless design.

8. Magnetic Power Tiles: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

MSRP: $99 | Discount: 59% | Sale price: $40

Take care of all your charging needs with this sleek and sophisticated charging station. It can charge three different wireless devices simultaneously and a fourth device using the USB port on its back. Moreover, you can charge using the tile in one-piece or independently. This flexibility makes it simple to tackle your charging needs without taking up any additional room on a desk. Just as cool, this charging station boasts a breathing lamp that changes color depending on whether the station is available or not. Best of all, since it's lightweight and compact, you can easily store it or bring it with you when traveling.

9. HD Digital Camera Binoculars

MSRP: $199 | Discount: 35% | Sale price: $130

Get the best of a camcorder and a telescope in one device with these binoculars. This gadget makes it easy to capture every part of a vacation, a big event or any adventure thanks to its clear field of vision, 12x magnification and precise focus adjustment. So, whether you like to hike, take photographs, marvel at landscapes, travel, attend concerts regularly or anything in between, this device has your back. Due to its compact and portable design, you can easily slip this device into your shirt or pants pocket.

Prices subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.