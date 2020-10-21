Hummer EV 'supertruck' has a UI built on Unreal Engine and runs Android

GMC

One of the easy to see elements of the driver display is its gyroscopic feed. If one happens to be off-roading (as you do), they can see the balance of the truck and position of each individual wheel at a glance, all updated in real-time in the pitch-and-roll widget. The system is upgradeable so more widgets may appear later, but you can also watch this video for a peek at the suspension control widget, as well as what it looks like when its diagonal-driving Crab Mode or Watts to Freedom high-speed mode get activated.

Widgets included with the Hummer EV:

g-force articulation (friction circle)

Drift gauge (with maximum values)

Torque output and torque vectoring

Wheel travel

e-Locker engagement

Tire pressure

Pitch and roll angles (with maximum values)

Chassis ride height

Compass

Last but not least, as you may have spotted during the unveiling, the truck’s front daytime running light logo also doubles as an indicator of charging status. Pulsing front light sweeps show when it’s charging, and it lights up in segments to show the charge status. The 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1 has a starting price of $112,595 and will release in the fall of 2021.