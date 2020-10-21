Hummer EV 'supertruck' has a UI built on Unreal Engine and runs Android

On Tuesday night GMC took the wraps off of its upcoming Hummer EV, a 1,000HP “supertruck” that’s powered by up to three electric motors and its new Ultium battery setup. But inside the new Hummer, there’s a 12.3-inch driver information display and 13.4-inch infotainment screen. This is the first in-car system designed on Unreal Engine, and the brief glimpses we had during the Hummer unveiling show a system that’s more graphically intense than what most vehicles have.
In a briefing with the design team on Wednesday morning, the Hummer EV creative director Scott Martin told Engadget that the system is powered by an Intel CPU with 64GB of memory and runs on Android. They have partnerships with Google that should bring the Play Store, Google Maps and voice control.