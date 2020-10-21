Latest in Gear

Hummer EV 'supertruck' has a UI built on Unreal Engine and runs Android

An Intel-powered system has widgets than can display the truck's position in 3D.
The GMC HUMMER EV's interior
On Tuesday night GMC took the wraps off of its upcoming Hummer EV, a 1,000HP “supertruck” that’s powered by up to three electric motors and its new Ultium battery setup. But inside the new Hummer, there’s a 12.3-inch driver information display and 13.4-inch infotainment screen. This is the first in-car system designed on Unreal Engine, and the brief glimpses we had during the Hummer unveiling show a system that’s more graphically intense than what most vehicles have.

In a briefing with the design team on Wednesday morning, the Hummer EV creative director Scott Martin told Engadget that the system is powered by an Intel CPU with 64GB of memory and runs on Android. They have partnerships with Google that should bring the Play Store, Google Maps and voice control.

Hummer EV UI graphics
GMC

One of the easy to see elements of the driver display is its gyroscopic feed. If one happens to be off-roading (as you do), they can see the balance of the truck and position of each individual wheel at a glance, all updated in real-time in the pitch-and-roll widget. The system is upgradeable so more widgets may appear later, but you can also watch this video for a peek at the suspension control widget, as well as what it looks like when its diagonal-driving Crab Mode or Watts to Freedom high-speed mode get activated.

Widgets included with the Hummer EV:

  • g-force articulation (friction circle)

  • Drift gauge (with maximum values)

  • Torque output and torque vectoring

  • Wheel travel

  • e-Locker engagement

  • Tire pressure

  • Pitch and roll angles (with maximum values)

  • Chassis ride height

  • Compass

Last but not least, as you may have spotted during the unveiling, the truck’s front daytime running light logo also doubles as an indicator of charging status. Pulsing front light sweeps show when it’s charging, and it lights up in segments to show the charge status. The 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1 has a starting price of $112,595 and will release in the fall of 2021.

