GOG's store adds six classic 'Star Trek' games

If you're a fan of classic Star Trek games, GOG has some new offerings that may grab your attention. The site now offers no less than six new titles in its store: Star Trek: Voyager - Elite Force (2000), Star Trek: Elite Force II (2003), Star Trek: Bridge Commander (2002), Star Trek: Starfleet command III (2002), Star Trek: Hidden Evil (1999) and Star Trek: Away Team (2001). On top of that, GOG will soon add another two games, Star Trek: Armada and Star Trek: Armada II.

The additions help mark the 55th anniversary of the original show, along with the 100th birthday of the late Gene Roddenberry, GOG wrote. As it noted, the first text-based Star Trek computer games first appeared in 1971, "with many official and even more unofficial releases appearing in arcades, on Apple I and II computers, various models of Atari, the Commodore 64 and all the way to DOS and Windows PCs" — a testament to the staying power of the franchise.

So how do these games rank in the Star Trek pantheon? Games like Star Trek: 25th Anniversary and Star Trek: Online are perhaps better known, to be sure. But as GOG writes, "an absolute golden era of Star Trek games began at the end of the ’90s and the beginning of the 2000s with new games landing every few months."

Particularly, Star Trek: Voyager - Elite Force and Star Trek: Bridge Commander are considered to be some of the best Star Trek titles out there, as Screen Rant notes. Many of those titles have become unavailable and are unplayable on modern machines, as well. "This changes now with [these games] releasing for the first time in digital distribution," GOG said. All the games are now available in the US (and elsewhere) for $10.