'GoldenEye 007' is coming to Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack with online play

More N64 classics including '1080 Snowboarding,' 'Pokémon Stadium' and three Mario Party games are on the way too.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|09.13.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
September 13, 2022 10:42 AM
In this article: nintendo direct, news, gaming, goldeneye, nintendo switch, nintendo, goldeneye 007
Goldeneye 007
Rare/Nintendo

You'll soon have a way to play one of the most beloved Nintendo 64 games on your Switch without having to jailbreak the console. During today's Nintendo Direct, it emerged that GoldenEye 007 is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. What's more, you'll be able to hop into the iconic multiplayer mode with your friends through online play. Nintendo didn't say when the first-person shooter will arrive on Switch, other than to say it's "coming soon." In the meantime, you can check out a new documentary about the game.

On top of that, GoldenEye 007 is coming to Xbox Game Pass. Rare says the game has been "faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles." It will feature split-screen local multiplayer, achievements, 4K resolution and a seemingly smoother framerate. In fairness, it would be tough to have a lower framerate than the N64 version.

Nintendo also revealed a bunch of other N64 titles that it will gradually add to the Expansion Pack service. Pilotwings 64, Mario Party and Mario Party 2 will all be available later this year. In 2023, Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64 will join the lineup.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget
You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu.
Not now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Popular on Engadget