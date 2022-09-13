'GoldenEye 007' is coming to Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack with online play

You'll soon have a way to play one of the most beloved Nintendo 64 games on your Switch without having to jailbreak the console. During today's Nintendo Direct, it emerged that GoldenEye 007 is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. What's more, you'll be able to hop into the iconic multiplayer mode with your friends through online play. Nintendo didn't say when the first-person shooter will arrive on Switch, other than to say it's "coming soon." In the meantime, you can check out a new documentary about the game.

On top of that, GoldenEye 007 is coming to Xbox Game Pass. Rare says the game has been "faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles." It will feature split-screen local multiplayer, achievements, 4K resolution and a seemingly smoother framerate. In fairness, it would be tough to have a lower framerate than the N64 version.

Nintendo also revealed a bunch of other N64 titles that it will gradually add to the Expansion Pack service. Pilotwings 64, Mario Party and Mario Party 2 will all be available later this year. In 2023, Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64 will join the lineup.

