Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Engadget readers can save $20 on August's fourth-generation smart lock

It's one of the most discrete and powerful WiFi locks you can find.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

August smart lock good deal
Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With its fourth-generation model, August has one of the best smart locks on the market. It’s easy to install, works with most digital assistants and lets you keep using your existing mechanical locks. At $249 it is more expensive than some other smart locks, but starting today you can save $20 by using the code ENGADGETLOCK at checkout. That brings it down to $229, which is the cheapest price we’ve seen to date.

Buy August Smart Lock at Wellbots for $229

August’s latest smart lock is nearly half the size of previous models, comes in silver or black and is invisible from the exterior. It features door-sensing tech that informs you when your door is closed and locked, voice control via Alexa and the Google Assistant (via August Connect), an activity feed to track who comes and goes and the ability to automatically lock itself behind you. It works on iOS or Android phones and is 2.4 Ghz WiFi compatible.

It takes around 10 minutes to install, August says, and doesn’t require any complicated tools. We found that it worked great even on double doors with deadbolts that didn’t quite line up. Once it’s in place, you can still use your door and keys as you normally would. However, the smart features will make your lock a lot more useful, as you’ll be able to just leave without locking it yourself, send digital “keys” to guests and more.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: commerce, quarantinesummer, thebuyersguide, august, smart lock, connected home, engadgetdeals, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Vizio's new 4K TV prices start at $230

Vizio's new 4K TV prices start at $230

View
Discord is rebranding to shift away from gaming

Discord is rebranding to shift away from gaming

View
Potential NASA mission would explore Neptune's moon Triton

Potential NASA mission would explore Neptune's moon Triton

View
Oppo put a 48MP camera and 5,000mAh battery into a budget phone

Oppo put a 48MP camera and 5,000mAh battery into a budget phone

View
Spotify brings its Premium Duo plan to the US

Spotify brings its Premium Duo plan to the US

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr