Engadget readers can save $20 on August's fourth-generation smart lock

August’s latest smart lock is nearly half the size of previous models, comes in silver or black and is invisible from the exterior. It features door-sensing tech that informs you when your door is closed and locked, voice control via Alexa and the Google Assistant (via August Connect), an activity feed to track who comes and goes and the ability to automatically lock itself behind you. It works on iOS or Android phones and is 2.4 Ghz WiFi compatible.

It takes around 10 minutes to install, August says, and doesn’t require any complicated tools. We found that it worked great even on double doors with deadbolts that didn’t quite line up. Once it’s in place, you can still use your door and keys as you normally would. However, the smart features will make your lock a lot more useful, as you’ll be able to just leave without locking it yourself, send digital “keys” to guests and more.

