Android finally lets you delete your recent Google search history

You no longer have to prune your Google app search history by hand if you're an Android user. Google confirmed to The Verge that it's rolling out the option to delete the last 15 minutes of search history in its namesake Android app. Tap your profile icon and you should see a "delete last 15 min" if the feature is available.

The option should reach everyone within the "next few weeks," according to Google representative Ned Adriance. Esper's Mishaal Rahman and Twitter user Pan Du first noticed the history control last week.

This has been a long time in coming, to put it mildly. Google first announced the 15-minute feature at I/O 2021, and delivered it first to iOS users in July of that year. Android users were supposed to receive the update later that year. It's not certain what prompted the delay. Still, you'll likely appreciate the addition if you need to quickly hide a gift shopping expedition or (ahem) risqué searches.