Google Earth will show historical imagery dating back to World War II

Google has just made the history and geography nerd in me very happy. The company has announced that Google Earth is getting historical imagery of areas through satellite and aerial captures dating back 80 years. Google previously released a Timelapse tool that shows satellite images from 1984 to 2022.

The new shots will include everything from changes in a California reservoir over five years to images of cities like London, Berlin and Warsaw at the start of World War II. There are also photos of American cities like San Francisco in 1938 and images of the city in 2022. It reminds me of another site I've spent much too much time on, 1940s.nyc, which uses the NYC Municipal archives to show photographs of buildings from 1939 to 1941.

In addition to letting me nerd out about changes in water lines and cityscapes, Google is introducing new Street View images across nearly 80 countries. These photos show places such as Logstor, Denmark (pictured above), Oaxaca, Mexico and Tasman, New Zealand. According to Google, its newest camera weighs 15 pounds and can be mounted onto any car, allowing the company to expand Street View even further. Currently, Street View has over 280 billion images.

Then, of course, it wouldn't be a tech update in 2024 without mentioning AI. Google has trained its AI model Cloud Score+ to recognize and get rid of things such as mist, cloud shadows and haze while creating brighter, sharper images on Google Earth and Maps.