Google fixes a Pixel 5 bug that played system sounds at max volume

Some Pixel 5 owners have had to contend with a couple of audio issues on their devices, including system sounds that play at max volume all the time. As Android Police reported back in December, there’s a bug causing the device to play audio like touch and screenshot sounds, dialer tones and camera clicks at the loudest volume possible even if users turn the volume down. Now, Google has rolled out a fix for the issue as part of the Pixel’s January update.

One of the patches that came with the January update brings “improvements for volume level of system sounds” on the Pixel 5, according to Google’s notes. Android Police was able to confirm that the patch does indeed solve the rather troublesome issue, which thankfully didn’t affect ring and notification volume.