Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

Google fixes a Pixel 5 bug that played system sounds at max volume

The patch has rolled out as part of Pixel's January update.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Google Pixel 5
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Some Pixel 5 owners have had to contend with a couple of audio issues on their devices, including system sounds that play at max volume all the time. As Android Police reported back in December, there’s a bug causing the device to play audio like touch and screenshot sounds, dialer tones and camera clicks at the loudest volume possible even if users turn the volume down. Now, Google has rolled out a fix for the issue as part of the Pixel’s January update.

One of the patches that came with the January update brings “improvements for volume level of system sounds” on the Pixel 5, according to Google’s notes. Android Police was able to confirm that the patch does indeed solve the rather troublesome issue, which thankfully didn’t affect ring and notification volume.

The update also improves the Pixel 4a’s, 4a (5G)’s and 5’s auto-brightness response in certain lighting conditions. It fixes an issue causing speaker noise on the Pixel 4a (5G), as well. In addition, the update fixes a couple bugs plaguing Pixel 3 devices and newer: one of those bugs causes certain apps to intermittently restart, while another fixes an issue preventing calls on some MVNO networks. Finally, Google has improved the auto-rotation response on all Pixel 3 and later phones.

The update has already started making its way to users, so those who can’t wait to get rid of Pixel 5’s system sound bug may want to download and install it as soon as it arrives.

In this article: Google, Pixel 5, bug, news, gear
