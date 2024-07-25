Google gives free Gemini users access to its faster, lighter 1.5 Flash AI model

Google is making its Gemini AI faster and more efficient across the board. You now have access to 1.5 Flash, its generative AI model designed to be able to generate responses more quickly and efficiently, even if you're not paying for Gemini Advanced. The company says you'll notice improvements in latency, as well as the tool's reasoning and image understanding, on both the web and mobile.

In addition, it's expanding the AI assistant's context window, so that you can have longer conversations with it and ask it more complex questions. In the near future, Google will also give you the ability to upload files to Gemini from Google Drive or from your device. If you give it access to your notes, for instance, it will be able to create a study guide or a practice exam for you. Plus, the assistant will be able to analyze data and make it easier to digest with graphics and charts.

As part of its work to reduce hallucinations, Google is now displaying links to related content if you ask it questions that require factual answers. It will display a "gray chip" at the end of a paragraph in its response that links to websites where you can read more about the topic. Those chips could even lead to your emails, if you've linked Gemini to your Gmail account. The feature is currently limited to select locations for English prompts only.

The company is making Gemini more accessible overall, as well. It has started gradually rolling out Gemini in Google Messages for Android devices in the European Economic Area (EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway), the UK and Switzerland. You'll now also be able to chat with Gemini in French, Polish and Spanish within the Messages app. Finally, Google is expanding access to Gemini's mobile app to more regions and is giving more teenagers the ability to use the AI tool. As long as you meet its minimum age requirement of 13, you'll be able to chat with the assistant. Google has even introduced a teen-specific onboarding process and an AI literacy guide, so you can get an idea on how to use the tool to accomplish your tasks.