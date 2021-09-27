Google created illustrations you can use as profile pictures

New options for people who want something more anonymous than a selfie.
Kris Holt
09.27.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
September 27th, 2021
A selection of illustrations created by Google that can be used as profile pictures.
Google

Not everyone is comfortable with using a photo of themselves as a profile picture, and others might find it tough to find an image that represents them appropriately. To help you find something that works, Google has revealed its first batch of Google Illustrations.

When you set your profile picture in Gmail, Google Workspace, Contacts on Android, you can select an illustration. Options include animals, mythical creatures, locations and hobbies. Google says the initial batch of illustrations "is inclusive of various cultures, interests and backgrounds." You can customize them by changing the colors and cropping the image.

Once you've selected and tweaked an illustration to your liking and saved it, your contacts will see it across several Google products. Google says it will expand the collection and bring illustrations to additional products and platforms, including iOS and the web.

