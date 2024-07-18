Google just confirmed the Pixel 9 Pro's outrageous camera bump

Google has officially confirmed the existence of the Pixel 9 Pro smartphone ahead of August’s Made By Google livestream event. This follows a leak earlier this week in which images and videos of the handset started popping up everywhere.

The company confirmed the smartphone via an announcement video, one that could have been waiting for August 13. The video isn’t big on details, but there is some footage of the phone in action that confirms one major suspicion about the Pixel 9 Pro. The absolutely gigantic camera bump is real and is ready to make obvious indentations in pockets everywhere.

Just look at that glorious thing. The bump looks like a 3D approximation of Bender from Futurama’s head. One thing is for sure. If you buy the Pixel 9 Pro later this year, be sure to also buy a newly-designed case. There’s no way previous cases will fit around that monstrosity.

Beyond the camera bump, Google’s video teases heavy integration with the company’s Gemini family of AI models. Affiliated marketing copy simply states “oh hi, AI” and the video shows a chatbot answering a query. This emphasis on AI should surprise absolutely nobody. It’s 2024.

You can sign up for information about the phone directly from Google. While we don’t have any actual specs, it’s likely that ginormous bump exists for a reason (a really good camera system.)

There have been other leaks ahead of next month’s event, though this is the only one proven to be real. These leaks do indicate, however, that the Pixel Pro 9 will be joined by the garden variety Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro XL and a foldable called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. As always, we’ll be on the scene August 13 to report on whatever Google announces.

