Google Maps integrates bike-share locations with navigation

Google Maps has offered directions specifically for bikes for years now, and the app also can show you where to find bike-sharing locations. Today, Google is mashing those two options together and showing docked bikeshare info in the directions — if you don’t have your own bike, it’ll route you to the nearest bike-sharing location and include the closest drop-off spot to your final destination as well. Basically, it combines walking directions to and from the bike pick-up and drop-off with the best biking route.

Since Google Maps already has live bike availability for a variety of bike share partners, you won’t blindly be directed to a spot only to find there are no bikes available. Some cities will also include links from Google Maps directly to the bike-sharing service of choice, as well.