Google Maps' speedometer finally comes to iOS and CarPlay

Google Maps is rolling out a speedometer as well as speed limit indicators for iOS and CarPlay, TechCrunch reported. Android has had both features since 2019, while Waze has had them since 2016 . Now, iPhone users can use them to gauge how fast they’re driving while using Google Maps.

To enable it, tap your profile picture on Google Maps and go to Settings > Navigation. Scroll down to the Map display section, and you’ll see the switches for the speedometer and speed limit features. When enabled, the speedometer will appear in the bottom left corner of the screen. If you drive over the speed limit the speedometer will change colors to remind you to slow down.

Google said on its support page that the speedometer is for “informational use only” and should not be used as a substitute for your car’s actual speedometer. This is because your actual driving speed may differ from the speed shown on Google Maps. Just something to bear in mind for your own safety.

The new speeding features were spotted being used by iPhone owners in India, and Google will roll them out worldwide in the coming weeks.