Google is finally adding virtual backgrounds to Meet for education

Google has revealed some of the features it’s planning to roll out for educators later this year, as schools consider retaining online classes even if they do reopen. To start with, the tech giant will give Education users the ability to blur or change their backgrounds with presets or uploaded images. You can already do that using a Chrome extension, but making virtual backgrounds a baked-in offering makes sense, seeing as it’s one of Zoom’s most popular features.

The tech giant also plans to give G Suite for Education and G Suite Enterprise for Education users more moderator features, including the ability to end meeting for all participants to ensure that no students linger after a class is done. Moderators will also be able to mute all participants at the same time, disable in-meeting chat for participants and restrict who can present. Google plans to roll out an option that makes sure meetings can’t begin until a moderator arrives, as well.