Grab a Google Nest WiFi 3-pack with a Home speaker for $300 at HSN

Buy Nest WiFi 2-pack on Best Buy - $200

Google’s past WiFi routers have had difficulty standing out, but the Nest WiFi’s inclusion of smart speaker functionality gives it an edge over some models. So long as you’re close to an access point, you can talk to Google Assistant. The system is also easy to set up, and the design is sleek enough that you might not feel compelled to hide it in a corner.

There are some limitations. There’s no Ethernet on the mesh points, so this won’t work if you need the bandwidth or low latency of a wired link. You also won’t get WiFi 6 speeds. This is for all-households where wireless convenience matters more than raw performance. If that sounds like your home, though, this might be just what you need.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.