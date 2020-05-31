Latest in Gear

Image credit: Daniel Cooper/Engadget

Grab a Google Nest WiFi 3-pack with a Home speaker for $300 at HSN

It might be what you need to start a smart home.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Google Nest WiFi kit
Daniel Cooper/Engadget

It might be particularly easy to re-do your home wireless network. HSN is running a deal that bundles a Google Nest WiFi 3-pack with the original Home speaker for $300 — not bad when the mesh router kit often costs more by itself. Given that the two Points included with the Nest WiFi also double as smart speakers, this could give you voice commands across your home without having to buy anything else. Best Buy is also selling a Nest WiFi 2-pack with no Home speaker for $200 if your network won’t be quite as elaborate.

Buy Nest WiFi 3-pack with Home speaker on HSN - $300

Buy Nest WiFi 2-pack on Best Buy - $200

Google’s past WiFi routers have had difficulty standing out, but the Nest WiFi’s inclusion of smart speaker functionality gives it an edge over some models. So long as you’re close to an access point, you can talk to Google Assistant. The system is also easy to set up, and the design is sleek enough that you might not feel compelled to hide it in a corner.

There are some limitations. There’s no Ethernet on the mesh points, so this won’t work if you need the bandwidth or low latency of a wired link. You also won’t get WiFi 6 speeds. This is for all-households where wireless convenience matters more than raw performance. If that sounds like your home, though, this might be just what you need.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

